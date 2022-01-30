Rahul Gandhi is a fake Gandhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Ghaziabad: ‘Terming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a fake Gandhi’, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said the true dreams of Mahatma Gandhi are being realised by the BJP-led government.

He said this during an election campaign in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said “Rahul Gandhi is a fake Gandhi”. The BJP-led government and Yogi government are working on fulfiling Mahatma Gandhi’s dream.”

India observes Martyrs’ Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi had been assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla’s house.

Meanwhile, elections to the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

