Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to address rally in Bhubaneswar on Friday

Bhubaneswar: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge are scheduled to address the ‘Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh’ here on Friday.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das said besides Gandhi and Kharge, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal will also be present.

“Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Bhubaneswar airport around 11:30 am and then travel to Baramunda Ground, where he will meet delegations of farmers and people displaced by various projects,” Das told reporters.

After the meeting, Gandhi, Kharge, and Venugopal will address the ‘Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh’, Das said.

“Usually, Gandhi addresses such mega‑public events in Odisha ahead of elections. However, this time, he is set to address a public meeting when no election is in the near future,” Das added.

Expressing concern over the ongoing strike by drivers of buses, trucks, taxis, autos and other commercial vehicles in the state, he alleged: “The state government has hatched a political conspiracy to continue the drivers’ strike, preventing people from attending Gandhi’s rally. Due to their conspiracy, the people of the state are facing difficulties as transportation of essential commodities has been affected.”

Das urged the state government to resolve the strike through dialogue, saying the Congress supports the drivers’ association.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP state spokesperson Anil Biswal accused the Congress of using the strike as an excuse.

“The Congress leaders have realised that people are not interested in attending their rally. So, they are taking the plea of protest by the drivers. They had announced support when the strike began, and now they are blaming the drivers’ association.”