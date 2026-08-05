Rahul Gandhi playing politics using youth, false narratives: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday, August 5, slammed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for “sowing seeds of division” and spreading a “false narrative” to push his political agenda using youngsters.

BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Gandhi of propagating a “bundle of lies” and exhorted the youngsters not to get swayed by them, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “is yours and all of us are with you.”

The response came after Gandhi held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the recent violence against young protesters, alleging that Shah lacked the courage to explain in Parliament what happened with the students.

Gandhi made the remarks after meeting a group of students who had taken part in last month’s protest demanding the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the paper leaks issue and faced alleged police excesses during the July 20 Parliament march.

Also Read Shah unleashed violence against students at Jantar Mantar: Rahul

Hitting back, Patra said, “I had earlier said with full responsibility that no bullet was fired. Since it’s a very sensitive matter, I want to reiterate the truth that no shots were fired during the Sansad Chalo march on July 20.”

“Rahul Gandhi is trying to play politics by firing from the shoulders of the youngsters. This is not right,” Patra told reporters.

He said youngsters are the future of the country and it is wrong to do politics using them.

“The youngsters are not at fault. We too participated in protests when we were in school and college,” the BJP leader said.

राहुल गांधी बच्चों के कंधे पर बंदूक रखकर राजनीति करने का काम कर रहे हैं।



हम छात्रों के साथ हैं। बच्चों से मैं कहना चाहूंगा कि आपको घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है, क्योंकि आप हमारे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री आपके हैं और हम सब आपके साथ हैं। pic.twitter.com/2Akkq5ZWuh — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) August 5, 2026

Patra said youngsters must be “fearless” and should not be afraid to participate in movements whenever the need arises.

“To those children who were with Rahul Gandhi today, I would like to say with great affection: stay fearless and do not be afraid at all. We are the world’s largest party, but you are our own. The prime minister is yours, and all of us are with you,” he added.

Patra alleged that Gandhi is setting a “false narrative” and sowing seeds of division using youngsters to serve his own political agenda. He said Gandhi is trying to set a political narrative over “others’ shoulders” because he was unable to do it on his own.

During Gandhi’s presser, one woman alleged that the police hit her on her private parts when she was protesting peacefully. She sought to clarify that she is not a Muslim, as many presume online and abuse her even more.

Responding to her remarks, Patra said, “Be it Sharma or Khan, you are the daughter of India. The country progresses with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Viswas, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas.”

The divisive agenda that Gandhi has tried to push is “extremely wrong”, the BJP leader charged.

On Gandhi’s charge that Home Minister Amit Shah does not come to Parliament, the BJP leader hit back, alleging that the Congress leader do not let the House function.

“The home minister reaches Parliament before we reach; he leaves after we leave, sometimes at midnight. You are not letting the House function, saying that the home minister does not come. When there is discussion on a subject related to the home minister’s department, he will certainly be there,” Patra said.

“He remains present in Parliament, but you are not allowing discussions on any topic. You are not letting the House function. The country is watching all this,” he added.

Patra also accused Gandhi of being selective on the students’ issues, asking why he has not yet visited Jharkhand to express solidarity with the students and job aspirants who have been protesting in Ranchi since July 25 against the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand PSC and SSC examinations.

“They are also youngsters; they are also agitating. Rahul Gandhi should interact with them too, and understand their pain and sorrow. Gandhi is conveniently suppressing it. He is not going to Jharkhand because it is his government there,” the BJP leader said.