Shah unleashed violence against students at Jantar Mantar: Rahul

New Delhi: In a no-holds-barred attack on Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP leader was responsible for the violence against protesting youngsters and does not have the courage to explain in Parliament what happened with the students.

Rahul Gandhi addresses press conference in New Delhi

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remarks after meeting a group of students who had protested last month seeking then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the paper leaks issue and faced alleged police excesses on July 20.

“I just met young protesters from various states and had a discussion. I want to thank them and I am proud of thousands of students like them as they fought for the Constitution, the education system and the future of India,” Gandhi told reporters (click here) outside former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s 10, Janpath residence.

“They mentioned to me how they were assaulted, beaten and threatened… They have defended the Constitution, protected the idea of India and the future of India,” Gandhi said, flanked by the five students who also narrated their ordeal.

He further said that complaining about the education system, which is flawed, collapsing and useless, is not a crime.

“If anything, the system needs to be changed, it needs to be corrected and that is all they (the students) were asking for. They were not indulging in violence, they were not being aggressive or nasty. They were beaten, assaulted and threatened,” Gandhi alleged.

“Forcing them, sending ‘goondas’ and forcibly taking their apology, taking apology from a 15-year-old and accepting that apology is nonsense and unacceptable to us,” he said.

Gandhi called for an education system that works, an end to exam leaks, and respect and protection of the students’ future.

Attacking Shah, Gandhi alleged that the person who is responsible for this violence is the home minister.

“The person who had pellet gun fired at this young lady, the person who had a pellet gun fired at that young man whom I brought before the press a few days ago, the person who has turned the police force against this young lady, is Amit Shah and he is the home minister of India,” Gandhi said.

“He (Shah) does not have the decency to come to Parliament. He does not have the decency or the courage to comment on what has happened.

“There are two possibilities — he did not know that violence was carried out on children, in which case he is incompetent; or he ordered that the pellet gun be fired and violence unleashed against youngsters, which means he is culpable. Either way, he is responsible,” the former Congress chief said.

Later, Gandhi posted on Instagram pictures from his meeting with the students. “Look at India’s future—young, fearless, outspoken, and patriotic. And the Prime Minister and Home Minister? Neither the courage to come to Parliament nor the guts to provide answers,” he said in his post.

The five students with whom Gandhi addressed the press conference, included model Rhiya Ahir, whose picture blocking a police van during student protests in Mumbai had gone viral. She has approached police alleging online harassment.

Speaking with reporters with Gandhi by his side, Ahir said she had stopped 20 children from being unlawfully arrested, and she was being harassed online.

She asserted that what she is facing is not trolling but a crime.

मैं वही लड़की हूं- जिसने मुंबई में पुलिस की वैन को रोका था और अब मेरे बारे में कई नैरेटिव चलाए जा रहे हैं।



मैंने 20 बच्चों को गैरकानूनी तरीके से हिरासत में लिए जाने से रोका था। अब मुझे हैरेस किया जा रहा है, जो कि क्राइम है।



मैंने 27 जुलाई को पुलिस में शिकायत की थी, लेकिन आज 5… pic.twitter.com/h2GVIRpRXR — Congress (@INCIndia) August 5, 2026

A woman who was allegedly hit by a pellet gun during the Jantar Mantar protest on July 20 also spoke at the presser.

Two other women alleged that they were beaten up by the police. One of them alleged that the police hit her on her private parts when she was peacefully protesting. She sought to clarify that she is not a Muslim as many are presuming online and abusing her even more.

A man alleged that during the protest, he was beaten by the police and asserted that it was important to protest to save democracy.

Gandhi hailed the students for standing before the press and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Shah do not have the courage to stand and face the press. He said the students were facing harassment but despite that, they had shown a lot of courage.