She apologised to PM Modi, why the harassment? Family relocates

Noida: Unable to cope with doxxing and constant threats, the family of the 15-year-old girl who apologised to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has relocated from their Noida home.

The teenager and her mother, a single parent, left their rented home on August 1, after strangers and police personnel repeatedly turned up at their doorstep, The Indian Express reported.

Ever since the 15-year-old sought forgiveness from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using “abusive language” against him at the Jantar Mantar student protests, she has been constantly cyberbullied, issued rape threats and subjected to doxxing. “I am being clearly told, ‘Wherever you are spotted, we will rape you and throw you in some ditch’,” she had told IANS.

The teenager faces a police case based on a complaint filed by Smriti Singh Chandel, the legal head Akhand Bharat Hindu Sena. An FIR under Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace), 353(1) (publishing or circulating statement, false information, rumour, or report, including through electronic means with an intent to create public mischief), 356(1) (criminal defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was lodged against her.

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However, there has been no probe or investigation into the online threats and cyberbullying the child is facing.

“I am raising my daughter alone. My husband died in an accident in 2019, and my younger son lives with my in-laws. How can we continue living there when people and the police keep coming to our house?” she was quoted by The Indian Express.

Her mother used to teach students. With the recent development, she is worried about the future.

“My daughter made a blunder, and she has apologised for it. PM Modi has also forgiven her. Then why are we still being harassed?” she asked, adding, “Please forgive her and let us live like everyone else.”