Teen who apologised to Modi faces rape threats, police yet to act

The teenage girl, who sought forgiveness from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using “abusive language” against him at the Jantar Mantar student protests, is now facing online rape threats. No first information report (FIR) or investigation has been initiated on this matter as the Delhi and Noida Police continue to play pass-the-parcel.

The teenage girl, who is a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, alleged that her phone number was leaked and she is getting rape threats from unknown individuals. “I am being clearly told, ‘Wherever you are spotted, we will rape you and throw you in some ditch’,” she told IANS.

She further stated that police officers were regularly visiting her home. “Police came to my home today (August 2) too, in the morning as well as in the evening. They are constantly looking for me as if I have committed a crime,” she said.

Both Delhi Police and the Noida Police have claimed no probe is underway. Speaking to The Wire, the Noida Police said the matter has been transferred to the Delhi Police, and when asked the latter, they state “nothing has come their way.”

An FIR under Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace), 353(1) (publishing or circulating statement, false information, rumour, or report, including through electronic means with an intent to create public mischief), 356(1) (criminal defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was lodged against the teeanger, following a complaint filed by Akhand Bharat Hindu Sena legal head Smriti Singh Chandel.

This came after assurances from the Modi government that no FIRs would be filed against the protestors and that any registered would be withdrawn. This was one of the three demands raised by the Cockroach Janta Party when its spokesperson, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, met Union Minister JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh Rana.

An officer at the Expressway Police Station said that the zero FIR has been transferred to the Parliament Street police station in Delhi, under whose jurisdiction the Jantar Mantar protest site falls.

However, the Parliament Street Police Station denied receiving the case. Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ajay Sharma told the news outlet that the police station was unaware of the Zero FIR or any investigation into the alleged rape threats against the woman.

Meanwhile, CJP spokesperson Ratna Singh said on Sunday, August 2, that they would provide all legal assistance to the teenager and her family. “I assured her [the girl’s mother] that no legal action will be taken against her child. I also assured her that we will extend every possible legal assistance and ensure [the girl] receives any counselling and support she may need during this difficult time,” she said on X.