Rahul Gandhi stresses importance of truthful publications in a world of lies

Kochi: In a world where it is very easy to spread falsehoods, it is important to have publications that stand by the truth and are not influenced by lies and distortions, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.

Inaugurating the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Malayalam daily ‘Suprabhaatham’ at the town hall here, Gandhi said that regardless of what the corporate media says, the truth is that Indians love and respect each other and are perfectly happy living with each other.

“Today anyone with a cellphone can transmit whatever they want to thousands of people,” he said. “But at the same time, everybody also knows that the foundation of a just society is truth. No matter what you do, you cannot build a harmonious and just society based on lies.”

Eventually, no matter how hard you try to hide it, the truth comes out from somewhere, he added. “And that is why it is important that, in such a period, there are publications that stand by the truth and are not influenced by lies and distortions,” Gandhi said.

The former Congress president said the foundation of our country is based on mutual respect, love and understanding.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra showed me that regardless of what the national media says, regardless of what the corporate media says, the truth is that Indians love each other, respect each other, and are perfectly happy living with each other,” he said.

He reiterated the slogan ‘nafrat ke bazaar me mohabbat ki dukaan kholenge’ (we will open a shop of love in the market of hate) and said that the slogan naturally emerged from the yatra.

“It captured the entire spirit of the yatra in one line. Even if the best writers had sat for hundreds of hours, they could not have come out with such a precise line,” Gandhi said, adding that it was a phrase that a Congress worker mentioned to him during the yatra.

“When India speaks and you listen carefully, it speaks with great wisdom,” he added.