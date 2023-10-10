Rahul Gandhi to address public rally in Shahdol today

The elections would be held on November 17, while the results would be announced on December 3.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th October 2023 11:19 am IST

Bhopal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district on Tuesday and is likely to take on the ruling BJP on several issues, including atrocities on tribal community and the caste based census.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

It happens to be the first rally of a big leader after the election date for Madhya Pradesh was announced on Monday.

The elections would be held on November 17, while the results would be announced on December 3.

MS Education Academy

Rahul Gandhi, along with senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, would arrive in Satna where state unit chief Kamal Nath would join them and proceed to Beohari in Shahdol district.

Also Read
CWC supports caste census, PM Modi incapable of holding it: Rahul

With this mega rally, the Congress aims to regain its lost political ground in Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh where the party had won only six of the 30 Assembly seats in 2018.

It will be Gandhi’s second public rally in the poll-bound state, the first being in Shajapur district on September 30.

Besides, he would hold a meeting with the senior party leaders.

According to a Congress leader, more than one lakh people are expected to attend the Beohari rally.

Congress leaders across 30 seats of Vindhya region have been tasked to mobilise the maximum number of people.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Shahdol in July, during which he had announced a slew of schemes for the tribals.

The Congress is yet to announce its candidates for 230-membered Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh, while the ruling BJP has named 136 candidates in four separate lists.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th October 2023 11:19 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button