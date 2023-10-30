Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in poll-bound Telangana on Nov 1

Both the leaders earlier launched a bus yatra in the poll-bound state on October 18.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th October 2023 3:45 pm IST
Cong's bus yatra 2.0 to enter Hyderabad; Rahul, Priyanka to take part
Congress senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi are set to participate in campaigns in Telangana on October 31 and November 1 respectively, for the November 30 assembly polls.

According to Congress sources, Rahul Gandhi, besides addressing public meetings, will also participate in a padayatra from Shadnagar Railway Station to Shadnagar Chowrasta.

Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting in Kollapur besides interacting with women in Devarakadra on the ‘six guarantees’ that the party has announced for Telangana, they said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Cong’s bus yatra 2.0 to enter Hyderabad; Rahul, Priyanka to take part

Both the leaders earlier launched a bus yatra in the poll-bound state on October 18.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday addressed poll rallies in the state.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th October 2023 3:45 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button