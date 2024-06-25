Rahul Gandhi to be Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

The Congress, being the single largest opposition party, gets the post of opposition leader after a gap of 10 years.

New Delhi: Congress member Rahul Gandhi shows a book of Constitution of India at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will occupy the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a letter about the decision has been sent to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab.

The decision on Rahul Gandhi’s appointment as the Leader of Opposition was made after a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence.

“Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson (Sonia Gandhi) wrote to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, informing him of the decision to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha,” senior party leader KC Venugopal told reporters after the meeting.

He said the decision on other appointments will be decided later.

Rahul Gandhi has been an MP for five terms and currently represents the Rae Bareli constituency in the Lok Sabha. He took oath as an MP on Tuesday while holding a copy of the Constitution.

It had failed to get the 10 per cent members required in the Lok Sabha to secure the post in the last two elections.

