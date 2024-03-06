Rahul Gandhi to contest LS Polls from Amethi: UP Congress leader

He represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo/ANI)

Amethi: An Uttar Pradesh Congress leader on Wednesday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi – a constituency he has represented several times since 2002.

Congress District President Pradeep Singhal, who returned after a meeting in Delhi, said Gandhi will be the party candidate from Amethi and his name would be announced soon.

Gandhi, a former Congress president, represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019.

In 2019 general election, he lost to BJP’s Smriti Irani. He is now MP from Kerala’s Wayanad.

