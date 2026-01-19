Rahul Gandhi to visit Raebareli on Monday

Congress District President Pankaj Tiwari said that Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate the Raebareli Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Ground located on the ITI campus.

Press Trust of India | Published: 19th January 2026 12:36 pm IST
Raebareli: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will arrive in his parliamentary constituency of Raebareli on Monday for a two-day visit, a Congress official said.

Congress MP from Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi, will arrive in Raebareli on Monday evening, and after spending the night at the Bhuyemau guest house, he will meet party officials and public representatives on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had visited his constituency on September 10 and 11 for a two-day visit. During this time, he participated in several programs and also chaired a DISHA meeting.

After this, he will participate in a MGNREGA meeting in Umran village of the Rohania development block and interact with the public there.

