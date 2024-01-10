Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra denied permission by Manipur govt

The Manipur state government has denied permission for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which is supposed to kick start in Imphal on January 14. The Manipur government is run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The permission was refused citing the current unfavourable situation in the state. The party plans to start the yatra at a privately owned location,” he said.

Manipur has been boiling under ethnic violence between the dominated Hindu Meitey and Christian Kuki-Zo tribal communities since May 3, 2023.

On January 2, the Congress party requested approval from the Manipur government to launch its 66-day-long event, beginning from Implah and ending in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to start on January 14 from Imphal, Manipur and transverse 15 Indian states before concluding in Mumbai on March 20.