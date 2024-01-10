Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra denied permission by Manipur govt

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to start on January 14 from Imphal, Manipur and transverse 15 Indian states before concluding in Mumbai on March 20.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th January 2024 3:08 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra denied permission by Manipur govt
The Manipur government has denied permission to kick start Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra which begins on January 14

The Manipur state government has denied permission for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which is supposed to kick start in Imphal on January 14. The Manipur government is run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Subhan Bakery Instagram

“The permission was refused citing the current unfavourable situation in the state. The party plans to start the yatra at a privately owned location,” he said.

Also Read
‘Without Muslim votes, BJP can’t form govt’: Badruddin Ajmal

Manipur has been boiling under ethnic violence between the dominated Hindu Meitey and Christian Kuki-Zo tribal communities since May 3, 2023.

MS Education Academy

On January 2, the Congress party requested approval from the Manipur government to launch its 66-day-long event, beginning from Implah and ending in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to start on January 14 from Imphal, Manipur and transverse 15 Indian states before concluding in Mumbai on March 20.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th January 2024 3:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button