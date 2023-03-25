Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification: YS Sharmila calls decision ‘bizarre’

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana party chief YS Sharmila termed the move to disqualify Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha as ‘unfortunate and undemocratic’.

She also termed it a ‘biased and bizarre’ decision.

Puzzled over Rahul’s elimination, Sharmila said, “this unilateral and cruel step was taken only to settle political scores despite having a window of 30 days to present his arguments.”

“In a democracy, the opposition plays a crucial role in voicing people’s concerns and fighting the atrocities of the ruling party. It is a right to freedom and expression and the ruling parties should realise they too will be placed in the same situation as power is not permanent,” she added.

Stressing that Constitutional rights should always be placed above political interests, Sarmila held that the BJP-led centre’s move has ‘scarred’ the democratic spirit of the country.

“It is the duty of all parties to come together and condemn these autocratic acts,” called Sharmila.

The Congress on Friday announced a nationwide agitation against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, alleging that the government acted with lightning speed to ‘gag’ him, and called for taking forward the opposition unity in a systematic manner.

Soon after Gandhi’s disqualification by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the Congress leadership got into a huddle at the party headquarters and deliberated on the way forward.