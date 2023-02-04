Rahul Gandhi’s prediction about `Adani bubble’ came true: Digvijaya

Incomes of most people fell during the coronavirus pandemic but the market capitalizations of capitalists soared, Singh said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th February 2023 11:05 pm IST
Digvijaya Singh sentenced to one year jail in decade-old case, gets bail
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Photo: ANI. (file)

Bhopal: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said Rahul Gandhi had predicted that the meteoric rise in the share prices of Adani group firms was a “bubble” which would burst soon.

Adani group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation. The group has dismissed the charges as lies.

“A security personnel of the Lok Sabha told Rahul Gandhi that shares of Adani group were doing well. He (Gandhi) told him that it was just a bubble which would burst soon,” Singh said.

This was precisely what happened a month later, the Rajya Sabha leader added.

Also Read
‘Release surgical strike video…’ Congress’ Rashid Alvi backs Digvijaya Singh

Incomes of most people fell during the coronavirus pandemic but the market capitalizations of capitalists soared, Singh said.

“It is hard to understand that when the market remained closed how the market capitalisation of businessmen skyrocketed,” he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised in 2014 that it would bring back black money stashed overseas but nothing happened in the last nine years, Singh said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button