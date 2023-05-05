Rahul interacts with students at PG Men’s Hostel of Delhi University

Last month, Gandhi had interacted with students preparing for the Union Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission examinations in Mukherjee Nagar area here.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 5th May 2023 8:56 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi with students (PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with students at the Post Graduate Men’s Hostel of the Delhi University here on Friday.

Dressed in a white T-shirt and trouser and sporting a trimmed beard, Gandhi arrived at the hostel to interact with the students.

Sources said he sought to know about the issues faced by the students and their career plans. He also had lunch with the students at the hostel.

Last month, Gandhi had interacted with students preparing for the Union Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission examinations in Mukherjee Nagar area here.

In Mukherjee Nagar, Gandhi was seen seated on a chair on the roadside with students as he asked them about their expectations and experiences.

