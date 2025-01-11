Rahul, Kharge to visit Hyderabad on Jan 27

Hyderabad: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge are expected to visit Hyderabad to participate in “Samvidhan Bachao Yatra” event on January 27.

In a letter to the party workers on Saturday, January 11, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud informed that several programmes were being planned as part of the completion of the 75 years of the Indian Constitution.

He urged party cadres to organize year-long programs to celebrate the Indian Constitution and oppose what he alleged were the BJP’s plans to amend it.

Goud further stated that the party would soon announce its candidate for the upcoming election in the Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak Graduates MLC constituency. He mentioned that four names were emerging as potential candidates, with the prominent one being Narender Reddy, chairman of Alphores Educational Institutes.

Congress will support its allies in the elections of Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Teachers’ constituency and Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak Teachers’ constituency.

Goud refused to comment on Congress leader Danam Nagender’s latest supportive comments on Formula E race where the MLA said the event helped build Hyderabad’s brand image. Danam Nagender was a BRS leader who joined Congress after the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections.

He stated that All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal had the report on all Congress leaders and the senior leader has instructed them to focus on the party’s future over the next 20 years.

He also mentioned that all party committees would be formed by the end of January, and those who worked for Congress would be appointed to various government positions.