Rahul, Lalu likely to address INDIA bloc's mega rally in Ranchi

Total of 14 political parties will take part in the rally, which will be held at the Prabhat Tara Ground.

Published: 21st April 2024 11:26 am IST
Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting, in Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_01_2023_000194B)

Ranchi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s spouse Kalpana are expected to address the ‘Ulgulan Nyay’ rally in Ranchi on Sunday, in a mega show of strength for opposition bloc INDIA.

A total of 14 political parties will take part in the rally, which will be held at the Prabhat Tara Ground.

The rally will also be addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC MP Derek O’Brien, Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT), and Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPI (ML) Liberation.

Over 5 lakh people are expected to attend the rally, being held amid the ongoing elections.

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren claimed the Centre’s “dictatorial attitude” would be exposed during the rally.

“The rally will expose the atrocities being committed by the central government on tribals and natives of the state and the conspiracy to drive them away from Jal, Jungle and Jamin,” he posted on X.

The BJP dubbed the rally as “the great family get-together show”.

