Rahul slams govt for ‘not inviting’ Dalits, backward, even Prez to Ram temple ceremony

Pratapgarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that “not inviting” the Dalits, backward and even the President to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya was an insult to them.

“By inviting industrialists and Amitabh Bachchan to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, Modi gave the message that the country’s 73 percentage of people has no importance,” Gandhi said addressing a gathering at Lalganj Indira Chowk in Rampur Khas Assembly constituency here during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra’.

Accusing the BJP government of neglecting 73 per cent of the country’s Dalits, backward classes and tribals, the former Congress president said that they are being ignored and preference is being given to the capitalists.

“Modi is filling the pockets of the rich by cutting the pockets of the farmers. In the name of religion, work is being done to spread hatred in the country. The government is failing to provide employment to the youth and security of women in the country. Modi’s agencies like the ED and CBI are puppets, which are being used to threaten opposition parties,” he said.

Gandhi, who reached Lalganj Indira Chowk via the district headquarters, was welcomed by the Congress leaders on his arrival.

Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari, MLA Aradhna Mishra Mona and Congress’ Minority Department national president Imran Pratapgarhi were among those present on the occasion besides several other party workers.