Will join Rahul’s yatra only if seat-sharing finalised, says Akhilesh

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, he said, We have had several rounds of discussions, exchanged many lists.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th February 2024 1:16 pm IST
Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP govt of cheating with farmers
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (File photo/PTI)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has said that he will not join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh unless seat-sharing between the SP and Congress is finalised.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, he said, “We have had several rounds of discussions, exchanged many lists.

“When the seat-sharing is done, Samajwadi Party will participate in their Nyay yatra.”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
UP: Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP govt of cheating with farmers

Replying to a question on Swami Prasad Maurya’s tirade against the party, Akhilesh said, “People come for benefits and then go away.

“How does one know what is going on in their minds?”

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th February 2024 1:16 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button