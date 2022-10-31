Rahul speaks with Supriya Sule, asks about Sharad Pawar’s health

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 31st October 2022 8:17 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo)

Kothur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday spoke with Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and asked about the health of her father and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who has been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai after he felt uneasy.

Gandhi was informed that Pawar has been advised bed rest, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

“Today evening on the 54th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi spoke to Supriya Sule to inquire about Sharad Pawarji’s health. He was informed that Pawar-ji has been advised bed rest,” Ramesh said.

“We look forward to the Maharashtra leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra from the evening of 7th November,” he said.

After Pawar complained of uneasiness, he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on the advice of his physician, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) functionary said.

The 81-year-old Rajya Sabha member will remain in the hospital for next couple of days and later attend a party meeting scheduled to begin on November 3, NCP’s general secretary Shivajirao Garje said in a statement.

