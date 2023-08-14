Rahul urges women to join Indira Fellowship for equal space in politics

The Indira Fellowship is an initiative of the Indian Youth Congress.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th August 2023 12:54 pm IST
Screen Grab

New Delhi: Emphasising on women empowerment, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged women to join the Indira Fellowship to occupy equal space in politics and shape the country’s destiny.

In a tweet, the senior Congress leader said: “India will be truly successful only when women occupy equal space in our society. Indira Fellowship seeks to empower women and transform politics. They must take their rightful place in politics and shape India’s destiny — Aadhi Aabadi, Poora Haq.”

As per the official website, Indira Fellowship is India’s first political fellowship for women.

In a tweet, IYC president Srinivas BV said: “Get ready to break the chains of patriarchy and oppression. And lead your way towards empowerment. Register for Indira Fellowship now.”

