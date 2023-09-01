Rahul visits eye care centre in Mumbai for check-up before attending INDIA bloc meet

Gandhi, accompanied by his security personnel, visited Banaji Eyecare located near Russian Culture Centre on Pedder Road in south Mumbai at 8.35 am

Press Trust of India |   Published: 1st September 2023 12:11 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in Mumbai to attend the INDIA bloc’s third meeting, visited an eye care centre here for a check-up on Friday morning before heading to the conclave, police said.

Gandhi, accompanied by his security personnel, visited Banaji Eyecare located near Russian Culture Centre on Pedder Road in south Mumbai at 8.35 am and left the facility around 10 am, a police official said.

The Congress leader met the medical director of the eye care centre and underwent a check-up there before leaving the place for the INDIA alliance meeting at Grand Hyatt Hotel, he said.

