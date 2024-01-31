Rahul’s claim that Bihar caste survey done under Cong pressure nonsensical: Nitish

Gandhi claimed that Kumar was feeling trapped after getting a caste survey conducted under pressure from the Mahagathbandhan partners

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI)

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi’s claim that the caste survey in the state was held under the Congress’ pressure was nonsensical’.

Talking to reporters three days after he dumped the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ and returned to the BJP-led NDA, Kumar, also the JD(U) president, claimed that he did not like the nomenclature of the opposition bloc INDIA.

Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that Kumar was feeling trapped after getting a caste survey conducted under pressure from the Mahagathbandhan partners and the BJP “provided him with a way out”.

