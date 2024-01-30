We don’t require Nitish Kumar, says Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

"The Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) will fight for social justice in Bihar; we don't require Nitish Kumar for that purpose, we don't require him at all," the Congress leader said.

raria: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', in Araria, Bihar, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Purnea: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that the Mahagathbandhan’ will continue fighting for social justice in Bihar, and the alliance does not need Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the cause.

Speaking at a rally in Purnea district, where his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ entered during the day, Gandhi also said Dalits and backward classes don’t get due representation in all sectors of the country.

Kumar on Sunday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time after a dramatic volte-face, ditching the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Congress is a part of the Mahagathbandhan’, which also comprises the RJD and Left parties.

“Our country needs a caste-based census to determine the exact population of Dalits, OBCs and others,” Gandhi said.

He also claimed that Manipur is experiencing an “atmosphere of civil war” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to visit the ethnic strife-torn state.

