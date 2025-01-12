Raid in Rangareddy bakery uncovers Rs 14.29 lakh expired items

Hyderabad: The food safety department raided Heemankshi Bakery in Mekaguda village, Rangareddy district located about 48.8 km from Hyderabad on January 8. The inspection revealed severe violations, resulting in the seizure of expired and improperly stored food items worth Rs 14.29 lakh.

Multiple food safety and hygiene violations uncovered

Food articles were found dumped on the floor instead of being stored on pallets, with several items infested with insects. Unlabelled bags of cocoa powder and Liquid GMS were confiscated, while expired products seized included Malto Dextrin, Cake Gel, Hydrogenated Vegetable Fat, Milk Powder, and Modified Starch.

Additionally, creams and essences used in production were stored in unhygienic plastic containers, many without use-by dates.

Task force has conducted inspections in Rangareddy district on 08.01.2025.



𝗛𝗲𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗶 𝗕𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝘃𝘁 𝗟𝘁𝗱, 𝗠𝗲𝗸𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗱𝗮 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗲, 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗱𝘆



* Several food articles were found dumped on floor in haphazard manner instead of storing them on… pic.twitter.com/xJH5mUJkFD — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) January 11, 2025

The premises of a bakery near Hyderabad were littered with food waste, lacked proper drainage, and had visible pan masala spit stains. Further, food handlers operated without basic protective gear like aprons, gloves, and shoe covers.

Rum use, expired items found in raids at bakeries in Hyderabad, Secunderabad

Food safety officials in Hyderabad raided several bakeries across Greater Hyderabad including in Secunderabad and Alwal uncovering serious violations.

VAC’s pastries in Kharkhana and the Monginis Cake Shop in Alwal were inspected on December 3, 2024, revealing alarming conditions that pose significant health risks to consumers.

At VAC’s pastries, critical documents such as water analysis reports and medical records for food handlers were absent. Additionally, there were no FoSTaC-trained personnel on staff, raising concerns about food safety training compliance.

The Secunderabad bakery was found using rum in the preparation of plum cakes without the necessary excise permissions, and this was not disclosed on product labels.

Over 4K food safety raids target restaurants in Hyderabad, F&B sector

The Telangana food safety department has intensified its efforts to ensure hygiene in food establishments, carrying out 4,366 inspections and collecting over 3,300 food samples from restaurants, cafes, sweet shops, bakeries and other premises in the Food and Beverage sector since March in Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

The department has been actively addressing hygiene issues in food outlets noting common violations such as improper labelling, unsafe consumption practices, and the lack of medical certificates among food handlers. Inspectors have also found food businesses with uncovered bins, insect infestations particularly cockroaches or rats and spoiled vegetables. Another recurring violation was the failure of food handlers to wear gloves during food preparation.