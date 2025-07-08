Railways facilitates mobile phone recoveries through ‘Operation Amanat’

Hyderabad: The railway protection force (RPF) of South Central Railway now plays a significant role in the recovery of lost or stolen mobile phones after it was granted access to the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal in April this year.

It has launched ‘Operation Amanat’, to recover lost devices once the incident is reported and registered through Rail Madad.

RPF’s cybercell has registered a total of 140 complaints from Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded divisions in June.

Out of these complaints, 123 mobile phones were blocked by the cybercell, 41 devices were traced, and 25 mobile phones were successfully seized, out of which 14 phones have already been returned to the rightful owners.

Currently, the cybercell is coordinating with 6 individuals who have identified mobile phones and have agreed to return the devices.