Rain lashes Karnataka; schools closed in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Bengaluru: While the southwest monsoon has remained largely normal across Karnataka, heavy rainfall continues to batter the coastal and Malnad regions, prompting authorities to issue weather alerts and declare a holiday for schools in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts on August 4 and 5, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-50 kmph.

As a precautionary measure, district administrations in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have declared a holiday for schools in view of the continuing heavy rains and the possibility of adverse weather conditions affecting normal life.

In Dakshina Kannada district, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions in different taluks based on local weather conditions. In the Mangaluru subdivision, all anganwadis, primary, upper primary and high schools in Mangaluru, Ullal, Moodbidri, Bantwal and Mulki taluks will remain closed. In the Puttur subdivision, holidays have been announced for anganwadis and educational institutions up to the pre-university level in Puttur, Belthangady, Kadaba and Sullia taluks. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner H.V. Darshan issued the order.

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In neighbouring Udupi district, widespread rainfall has led the administration to declare a holiday for anganwadis, primary and high schools across the district. Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. issued the notification, urging residents to remain cautious during the period of heavy rain.

According to the weather forecast, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts, while Dakshina Kannada is expected to receive widespread rain. Light to moderate rainfall has also been forecast for several districts of north interior Karnataka, including Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir.

In south interior Karnataka, isolated heavy showers are expected in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, while Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu and other districts are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall over the next two days.

The IMD has indicated that the wet spell is likely to continue on August 5, with heavy rain expected to persist in parts of Uttara Kannada and Udupi, while moderate rainfall is forecast across several other regions of the state. Authorities have advised people in vulnerable areas to remain alert and follow official advisories as the monsoon remains active over Karnataka.