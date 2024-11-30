Rain of troubles hits Pushpa 2: Fans boycott special shows

Hyderabad: The much-awaited release of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 5 is facing unexpected hurdles, mainly due to growing tensions within fan groups. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise is caught in the middle of a rift between Allu Arjun’s fans and Mega family supporters, impacting the tradition of special shows.

Fan Clashes Affecting Pushpa 2 Special Shows

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, benefit shows are a big part of the excitement for major films. Mega family fans, who have always supported Allu Arjun’s movies, play a huge role in organizing and attending these shows.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (X)

However, ongoing social media wars and offline clashes between Allu Arjun’s fans and supporters of Pawan Kalyan and other Mega family stars have created a divide.

As a result, many Mega fans are reportedly boycotting Pushpa 2. This absence is already causing problems for distributors and exhibitors, who invested heavily in the movie rights. Without the usual crowd of dedicated fans, it is becoming difficult to ensure the success of special and benefit shows.

Concerns for Distributors

With the stakes so high, the lack of Mega family fan support is worrying. Distributors, who rely on special shows to recover their investments, are under pressure. Even though the government may approve midnight and early-morning shows, the lack of traditional fan enthusiasm is a major concern.

Will Pushpa 2 Overcome the Challenges?

Despite these setbacks, Pushpa 2 is expected to release on over 8,500 screens nationwide, aiming for a record-breaking opening. However, whether it can overcome these fan disputes and live up to expectations remains uncertain.