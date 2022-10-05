Rain to lash Bangalore, yellow alert in 8 Karnataka districts

Yellow alert has also been issued in districts located in the central region of Karnataka Chitradurga, Davanagere districts.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 5th October 2022 9:42 am IST
(PTI Photo)

Bangalore: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderous rainfall in Bengaluru and other districts of Karnataka on Wednesday.

Yellow alert has also been issued in Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts of the state.

Most of the districts in the state have been receiving rain in the recent past. However, IMD has stated that the rain will slow down in the regions of north Karnataka.

Bengaluru is experiencing cold weather due to the cloudy environment. The surrounding districts of Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural are also likely to get light showers.

Authorities in Bengaluru are keeping their fingers crossed as the drive against encroachment drive was yet not complete in areas that experienced rain fury recently.

