Rain warning issued for Telangana for the next three days

Hyderabad: Due to a low-pressure area forming over the northwest Bay of Bengal, which is likely to strengthen and cross the Odisha coast by 8:30 am on September 3, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a warning for the next three days.

Many districts of Telangana are expected to be hit with rainfall ranging from light to heavy in intensity. The meteorological department has also forecasted thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas till September 4.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected weather conditions, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and squalls till Wednesday, September 3.

Weather enthusiast T Balaji predicted another low depression after September 11, which is expected to bring flooding rains again.

IMD forecasts monsoon rains in Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds till September 3.

Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions by avoiding unnecessary travel and following advisories issued by authorities.