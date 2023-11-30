Rainfall concern looms on polling day in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: Amid ongoing polling for the Telangana Assembly in Hyderabad, there is a concern about rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted downpours today.

According to the weather department, rainfall or thundershowers are highly likely, and hazy weather is expected until December 3.

No rainfall recorded in Hyderabad yesterday

Yesterday, no rainfall was recorded in the city. However, in other regions of Telangana, light rainfall was observed in various districts.

The highest rainfall was recorded at 3.3 mm in Konaraopeta of Rajanna Sircilla.

Polling in Hyderabad

Polling in Hyderabad is currently underway and will continue until 6 pm today.

A total of 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties, including 221 women and one transgender, are in the fray. Their fate will be determined by a total of 3.17 crore voters.

Amid the ongoing polling, there is concern about rainfall hitting Hyderabad.