Rainfall concern looms on polling day in Hyderabad today

Polling in Hyderabad is currently underway and will continue until 6 pm today.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th November 2023 8:39 am IST
Hyderabad may receive rainfall as city wakes up to cloudy sky
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Amid ongoing polling for the Telangana Assembly in Hyderabad, there is a concern about rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted downpours today.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to the weather department, rainfall or thundershowers are highly likely, and hazy weather is expected until December 3.

No rainfall recorded in Hyderabad yesterday

Yesterday, no rainfall was recorded in the city. However, in other regions of Telangana, light rainfall was observed in various districts.

MS Education Academy

The highest rainfall was recorded at 3.3 mm in Konaraopeta of Rajanna Sircilla.

Also Read
Watch: Telangana hit by heavy rainfall, severe hailstorms

Polling in Hyderabad

Polling in Hyderabad is currently underway and will continue until 6 pm today.

A total of 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties, including 221 women and one transgender, are in the fray. Their fate will be determined by a total of 3.17 crore voters.

Amid the ongoing polling, there is concern about rainfall hitting Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th November 2023 8:39 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button