Watch: Telangana hit by heavy rainfall, severe hailstorms

Hyderabad: Telangana experienced heavy rainfall and a severe hailstorm yesterday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted more rainfall in the north-western districts of Telangana today.

Issuing a yellow alert for certain districts in the state, the weather department predicted rainfall in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, and Sangareddy.

Rainfall, hailstorm witnessed in Telangana’s Nizamabad

Rainfall and hailstorms were witnessed in Nizamabad yesterday. Heavy rainfall was also recorded in Sangareddy, Nizamabad, and Medak.

The highest rainfall of 66.5 mm was recorded in Sirgapoor of Sangareddy district, Telangana. Nagalgidda of Sangareddy, Pothanal of Nizamabad, and Regode of Medak also recorded over 61 mm of rainfall.

Rainfall in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, although no rainfall was recorded yesterday, downpours are expected tomorrow. The IMD forecasts rainfall in the city in the evening or night. The weather department also predicts hazy weather in the city during the morning hours until December 2.

Since the start of the North East Monsoon on October 1, the city has received only 19.9 mm of average rainfall against the normal of 135.8 mm. The highest deviations are experienced in Tirumalgiri and Maredpally, which are 94 and 92 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the entire Telangana has received only 24.6 mm of average rainfall against the normal of 107.7 mm. The highest deviations are experienced in Jagtial and Peddapalli, which are 94 and 97 percent, respectively.

It remains to be seen whether, in the upcoming days, rainfall will compensate for the large deficient downpour in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.