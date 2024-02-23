Rainfall likely to hit these Telangana districts today

Hyderabad: Various districts of Telangana are likely to witness isolated and scattered rainfall today.

The rainfall is expected to further intensify tomorrow and reach its peak on February 25.

Will Hyderabad receive rainfall today?

Although many districts of Telangana are likely to witness rainfall on Friday, it is unlikely that Hyderabad will receive downpours today.

According to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, known for accurate predictions, the city will experience rainfall during February 25 and 26. However, it will be a short, intense but isolated spells.

RAINS AFTER LONG TIME



Convergence of Easterlies & moisture pull from BoB will cause T-storms in East TS(TG) during Feb 24/26, peak on Feb 25. However these won't be widespread



Hyd has chances for isolated storms during Feb 25-26. Short intense but only isolated spells expected pic.twitter.com/X7sGwcdX9i — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) February 22, 2024

Which Telangana district will receive rainfall today?

Today, eastern Telangana may experience isolated and scattered rains. These districts include Bhadradri, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Khammam, as forecasted by Balaji.

Today few parts of East Telangana like Bhadradri, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Khammam likely to get isolated – scattered thunderstorms during afternoon – night 🌧️



From tomorrow, activities will be further increased. Refer the map forecast in previous post for more details — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) February 23, 2024

Meanwhile, these districts currently witnessing summer-like temperatures.