Rainfall likely to hit these Telangana districts today

Meanwhile, Telangana districts currently witnessing summer-like temperatures.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd February 2024 9:24 am IST
Rainfall likely to hit parts of Telangana for next three days
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Various districts of Telangana are likely to witness isolated and scattered rainfall today.

The rainfall is expected to further intensify tomorrow and reach its peak on February 25.

Will Hyderabad receive rainfall today?

Although many districts of Telangana are likely to witness rainfall on Friday, it is unlikely that Hyderabad will receive downpours today.

According to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, known for accurate predictions, the city will experience rainfall during February 25 and 26. However, it will be a short, intense but isolated spells.

Rainfall expected amid summer-like temperatures in Hyderabad

Which Telangana district will receive rainfall today?

Today, eastern Telangana may experience isolated and scattered rains. These districts include Bhadradri, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Khammam, as forecasted by Balaji.

Meanwhile, these districts currently witnessing summer-like temperatures.

