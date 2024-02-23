Rainfall likely to hit these Telangana districts today

Hyderabad: Various districts of Telangana are likely to witness isolated and scattered rainfall today.
The rainfall is expected to further intensify tomorrow and reach its peak on February 25.
Will Hyderabad receive rainfall today?
Although many districts of Telangana are likely to witness rainfall on Friday, it is unlikely that Hyderabad will receive downpours today.
According to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, known for accurate predictions, the city will experience rainfall during February 25 and 26. However, it will be a short, intense but isolated spells.
Which Telangana district will receive rainfall today?
Today, eastern Telangana may experience isolated and scattered rains. These districts include Bhadradri, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Khammam, as forecasted by Balaji.
Meanwhile, these districts currently witnessing summer-like temperatures.