Rains in Hyderabad lead to waterlogging; difficulties for motorists

Hyderabad: A surface circulation that has developed over the Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen into a low-pressure area by tomorrow, as reported by the Meteorological Centre. Due to this weather system, several regions across Telangana are witnessing continuous rainfall. In Hyderabad, areas such as Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Panjagutta, and Khairatabad have experienced moderate rain, leading to waterlogging on many roads and causing difficulties for motorists.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for several districts—including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Kothagudem—predicting the possibility of extremely heavy rain in these areas.

Yellow alert for several districts

Meanwhile, a yellow alert is in effect for the districts of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Vikarabad, and Mahabubnagar, where heavy rain is likely.

For Hyderabad and other remaining districts, the weather office forecasts light to moderate rainfall. Residents in areas under orders are advised to remain vigilant, particularly in zones affected by severe weather, as water stagnation and local flooding may cause further disruptions.

Advisory to IT employees

In view of the weather forecast, Cyberabad police have advised IT employees to work from home on Tuesday to ensure safety and avoid traffic disruptions.

Telangana CM on monsoon preparedness

In view of heavy rains in Hyderabad over the last week, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Monday, July 21, instructed all district collectors to be alert and take necessary precautions to ensure that people and farmers face no trouble due to floods and other rain-related incidents. He even warned officials of strict action for dereliction of their duties.

At a meeting with district collectors and other officials, the Telangana chief minister asked all district authorities to be available round the clock during the two-month rainy season.

He also readied the GHMC, police, SDRF and HYDRAA personnel in flood-hit areas due to rains in Hyderabad and sent medical teams in tribal habitations to prevent rainborne diseases.



