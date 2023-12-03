Rains likely to hit parts of Telangana for next three days

Hyderabad will likely be receiving light to moderate rains on December 5 and 6.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd December 2023 10:55 am IST
Rainfall likely to hit parts of Telangana for next three days
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms and rainfall across several districts of Telangana given a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

As per the forecast by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the cyclone ‘Michaung’ is likely to affect parts of Telangana from December 4 to 6.

Also Read
South Central Railway cancels 142 trains in view of cyclone threat

The weather forecast department has emphasised the possibility of light to moderate rains or thundershowers occurring in Ongole-Konaseema in the east of Telangana.

MS Education Academy

However, Hyderabad is likely to receive light to moderate rains on December 5 and 6.

With the prevailing easterly winds and cloudy conditions over Telangana, minimum temperatures are expected to record 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal temperature during the week.

While coastal districts in southern Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu are bracing for the heavy impact of Cyclone Michuang early next week, Telangana is preparing for possible disruptions.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast in the early hours of Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the South Central Railway has cancelled 142 trains for the next 3-4 days given a cyclonic storm.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd December 2023 10:55 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button