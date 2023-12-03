Rains likely to hit parts of Telangana for next three days

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms and rainfall across several districts of Telangana given a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal.

As per the forecast by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the cyclone ‘Michaung’ is likely to affect parts of Telangana from December 4 to 6.

The weather forecast department has emphasised the possibility of light to moderate rains or thundershowers occurring in Ongole-Konaseema in the east of Telangana.

However, Hyderabad is likely to receive light to moderate rains on December 5 and 6.

With the prevailing easterly winds and cloudy conditions over Telangana, minimum temperatures are expected to record 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal temperature during the week.

While coastal districts in southern Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu are bracing for the heavy impact of Cyclone Michuang early next week, Telangana is preparing for possible disruptions.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast in the early hours of Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the South Central Railway has cancelled 142 trains for the next 3-4 days given a cyclonic storm.