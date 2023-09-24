Rainy day ahead: IMD forecasts rainfall in Hyderabad, issues yellow alert

According to IMD, Hyderabad is expected to experience rainfall or thundershowers until September 27.

Published: 24th September 2023 9:18 am IST
rainfall in hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is bracing itself for rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted thunderstorms and lightning for the city today. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for the city.

For the entire Telangana State, the department has issued a warning of thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc. It has also issued a yellow alert for the state.

According to the IMD, all six zones in Hyderabad – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – are expected to experience rainfall or thundershowers until September 27.

T. Balaji, a renowned weather enthusiast known for his accurate predictions, has also forecasted rainfall in Hyderabad during the evening or night.

As per data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the city did not receive any rainfall yesterday.

In the current monsoon season, Telangana has received an average rainfall of 828.9 mm, surpassing the normal rainfall of 708.8 mm. Hyderabad has also experienced an average rainfall of 722.7 mm, exceeding the normal rainfall of 580.8 mm.

