Rainy days ahead: IMD forecasts 3 days of rainfall in Hyderabad

All six zones in Hyderabad are expected to experience rainfall or thundershowers until September 30, forecasts IMD

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th September 2023 8:08 am IST
rainfall in Hyderabad
People help Metro commuters to cross a road inundated with flood water following heavy rain, at Malakpet in Hyderabad (ANI Photo/File photo)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is bracing itself for rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted thunderstorms and lightning for the city until September 30. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for the city.

For the entire Telangana State, the department has issued a warning of thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, and more. It has also issued a yellow alert for the state.

According to the IMD, all six zones in Hyderabad – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – are expected to experience rainfall or thundershowers until September 30.

This is going to pose a huge challenge to the Hyderabad police as the city is going to see Ganesh processions today. Managing traffic during rainfall on normal days is a difficult task; ensuring the smooth flow of vehicles in the city on Ganesh Visarjan day amid rainfall is an even more challenging task.

Yesterday, heavy rainfall in Hyderabad threw life out of gear. Many areas witnessed waterlogging situations that left many commuters in a snail’s pace movement of traffic for hours.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) report, heavy rainfall was witnessed in Golconda mandal of Hyderabad, receiving 95.5 mm of rainfall. Other areas lashed by heavy rainfall included Shaikpet, Asifnagar, Nampally, Charminar, Bahadurpura, Bandlaguda, Maredpally, and Tirumalagiri.

In the current monsoon season, Telangana has received an average rainfall of 843.3 mm, surpassing the normal rainfall of 725.1 mm. Hyderabad has also experienced an average rainfall of 731.1 mm, exceeding the normal rainfall of 601.1 mm.

