Raj govt announces Rs 50L compensation, jobs for kin of J-K terror attack victims

Jaipur: Rajasthan government has announced Rs 50 lakh compensation each to the two families from the state who lost their members in the Sunday terror attack in J-K’s Reasi, besides two contractual jobs to dependents and allocation of dairy booths, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken after talks with protesting locals who held a dharna outside the Chomu police station on Tuesday, demanding government jobs and greater compensation to the families.

The bodies of the four people, including a two-year-old boy, killed in the terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims, were brought here by train on Tuesday and were taken to Harmada and Chomu by their relatives, police said.

Cloth merchant Rajendra Saini (42), his wife Mamta (40), their relative Pooja Saini (30) and her two-year-old son Titu are among nine killed after terrorists opened fire at the bus that plunged into a gorge.

Rajendra and Mamta are survived by their two sons and a daughter. Rajendra was the sole earning member of the family.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said his government is committed to providing all necessary support to the affected families .

“The death of four citizens of Chaumun, Jaipur in the cowardly attack on a pilgrim bus in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sad.

जम्मू-कश्मीर में तीर्थ यात्रियों की बस पर हुए कायराना हमले में चौमूं, जयपुर के चार नागरिकों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुःखद है।



“In this hour of immense grief, our sensitive government will provide financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to each affected family. In this hour of grief, the state government is with the families of the deceased and is also committed to providing them every possible support,” Sharma said on X.

In Chomu, where the bodies arrived on Tuesday, the district administration and police tried to pacify the protestors who were demanding Rs 1 crore compensation and a government job for the victim’s family.

“Agreement was reached (after talks) to provide Rs 50 lakh compensation to each family, two contractual josb and dairy booth allocation. The protest has ended and bodies have been handed over for last rites,” Chomu SDM Dilip Singh said.

Pooja Saini’s husband Pavan (32) was injured in the incident, a police officer said.

While Rajendra and Mamta were residents of Chomu town in Jaipur district, Pooja was the resident of Ajmera ki Dhani in the Harmada area on Chomu road.