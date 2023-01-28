Raj: Spring season’s arrival celebrated at Ajmer dargah

Qawwals or Sufi singers led by Nasiruddin Chisti, the successor of the dargah's spiritual head Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, offered mustard flowers at the mausoleum of the Sufi saint.

Published: 28th January 2023
Ajmer: Ajmer Dargah Sharif is illuminated during the urs festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti, in Ajmer, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Jaipur: ‘Basant’ or the onset of spring was celebrated in the dargah of Sufi saint Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti during the ongoing 811th urs in Ajmer on Saturday.

“India is the epicenter of religious freedom and tolerance. Every festival here is a reflection of Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb. The classic example is the Basant Panchami. Sufism is the root cause of this great tradition,” the spiritual head said in a statement here.

