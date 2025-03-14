Raja Singh accuses Telangana BJP leaders of ‘secret meetings’ with CM

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T Raja Singh has made sensational allegations against his own party leaders, accusing certain senior BJP leaders of secretly meeting with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

Without taking any names, he questioned how BJP can come to power in Telangana if its leaders are engaging in such “clandestine” meetings.

Singh emphasized that for BJP to form a government, the “old guard” within the party must step aside.

He also criticized the party’s state leadership, stating that many in Telangana BJP believe in the notion of “being owners of the saffron party,” which he said is hindering the party’s growth.

Singh suggested that retiring such leaders would pave the way for better days for BJP in the state.

Furthermore, Singh highlighted that BJP’s state leadership is dominated by the Reddy community, citing examples like Eatala Maheshwar Reddy and Kishan Reddy.

He also advocated for more representation of SC, ST, and minority communities within the party to strengthen BJP’s position against Congress and BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) in the state.

The Goshamahal MLA also expressed unhappiness over how district president elections were held in the party.