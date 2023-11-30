Raja Singh, BJP cadre intimidating voters in Goshamahal: BRS

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday, November 30 alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Goshamahal along with his cadre are “creating havoc by intimidating and threatening voters in various polling booths.”

BRS leader Prof Dasoju Srravan appealed to the city commissioner to prevent and restrain Raja Singh and his men from “destroying peace” for the free and fair conduct of elections in the constituency.

“RajaSingh MLA contestant #Goshamahal and his BJPmen are creating havoc intimidating and threatening voters in various Polling Booths, while surprisingly the local police are mere spectators. Appeal to @CPHydCity to prevent and restrain RajaSingh and his men from destroying the peace and the context of fair and free elections,” he said in a post on X.

Further, sharing a purported image of Raja Singh and his cadre “distributing money” today in Goshamahal, he asked if local police “are under the control of Delhi and the BJP headquarters.”

“This image belongs to Telangana GOSHAMAHAL Assembly, MangalHat Division, Christian Basthi, Indiranagar.. BRAZENLY is #BJP candidate RajaSingh is distributing money now and the police, despite complaints are taking no action. Wonder if local police are being controlled by Delhi and BJP headquarters,” he remarked on X.

The voter turnout in the constituency was at 15.83 percent at 1 PM, according to the Election Commission.

The BRS has nominated Nand Kishor Bilal Vyas and the Congress’ Mogili Sunitha Rao Mudiraj are contesting against Raja Singh from the constituency.

EVM glitch interrupts voting

Several voters alleged that they had waited for over an hour in queues as the polling was delayed at booth number 25 in Goshamahal constituency on Thursday morning.

The angry voters expressed dissatisfaction over the arrangements made at the polling booth. The delay was caused by a technical glitch in EVMs at Ajanta Gate polling station (booth number 25) in the Goshamahal constituency.

However, the polling authorities swiftly rectified it and the polling resumed. The constituency witnessed 13.6% polling till 11 am on Thursday, November 30.

Polling is currently underway with tight security across Telangana to elect a new state legislative Assembly. The Election Commission of India has made elaborate arrangements for polling at 35,655 polling stations spread across 33 districts.

More than 1.85 lakh polling personnel have been deployed, with 22,000 micro observers monitoring the polling process. Authorities have arranged webcasting at 27,094 polling stations across the state.