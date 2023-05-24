Raja Singh booked for hate speech in Rajasthan’s Kota

Hyderabad: The Rajasthan Police has registered a case against the suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh, charging him for hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity.

The case was filed against T Raja Singh in Kota where he addressed a huge gathering coinciding with the Shaurya Vahan rally and Swabhiman Sabha meeting held on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti at Kota in Rajasthan.

The complainant accused him of using vocabulary that “disturbed religious harmony.”

The Kunhadi police station registered a case under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and Section 298 (uttering, words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the Indian Penal Code.

Addressing a crowd, Raja Singh said that at present every youth needs to “become Maharana Pratap, to protect the religion and the nation, to stop love jihad and terrorist organisations”.

“As long as such terrorist organizations remain in the country, the nation cannot move forward. During the time of Maharana Pratap, the traitors of the country had done the work of harming the religion by posing as Jaichand. Even now some Jaichands are doing similar work. These people need to be taught a lesson. Only the youth who protects the religion and the nation can do this work,” he said.

Raja Singh who is well known for his comments on ‘love jihad’, touching the topic, said the “problem is increasing in Rajasthan” as well.

He further said, “We have to disengage from groupism. Everyone should appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a Uniform Civil Code so that everyone can live under one law,” he told the gathering.

In a veiled attack on Muslims, Raja Singh spoke about making a law for population control. “When 100 crore Hindus want it, Modi ji will get the blessings of 100 crore Hindus, then no one can defeat him. The public wants to make a Hindu nation,” he added.