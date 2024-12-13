Raja Singh defends Allu Arjun after actor’s arrest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh came forward to defend National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun following his arrest in connection with a tragic incident at the premiere of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

The Goshamahal legislator criticized the city police and administration, calling the arrest “unjust and unwarranted.”

Raja Singh’s statement on Allu Arjun’s arrest in Hyderabad

Taking to his X handle, Raja Singh strongly condemned the Hyderabad police for their actions, asserting that Allu Arjun was being held responsible for failures outside his control. He wrote:

“The tragic stampede incident is a glaring failure of the police department, not the fault of National Award-winning star Allu Arjun, who has brought immense pride to the Telugu states with his accolades and achievements.”

He emphasized that targeting a celebrated icon like Allu Arjun, instead of addressing systemic lapses, was a mistake. “Holding him accountable for something he isn’t directly responsible for is both unjust and unwarranted. Instead of addressing the systemic issues and lapses in crowd management, targeting a celebrated icon reflects poorly on the administration,” Singh added.

Incident that sparked controversy

The controversy arose following a stampede on December 4 during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. A 35-year-old woman tragically lost her life, and her eight-year-old son was hospitalized due to injuries. The incident occurred as thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor.

In response, Hyderabad police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). On December 11, Allu Arjun filed a petition with the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the FIR against him.

MLA criticizes Congress government

Raja Singh also directed sharp criticism at the Congress-led state government for its alleged mishandling of the situation. He called on the administration to take accountability for the failure in public safety during such high-profile events. Singh remarked:

“The Congress government must introspect and ensure accountability lies where it truly belongs – with those responsible for maintaining public safety.”

He concluded by defending Allu Arjun’s reputation, stating, “Allu Arjun deserves respect for his contributions, not treatment befitting a criminal.”