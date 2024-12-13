Raja Singh defends Allu Arjun after actor’s arrest in Hyderabad

Goshamahal legislator criticized the city police and administration.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th December 2024 3:02 pm IST
Raja Singh defends Allu Arjun after actor's arrest in Hyderabad
Raja Singh (Left) and Allu Arjun (Right)

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh came forward to defend National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun following his arrest in connection with a tragic incident at the premiere of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

The Goshamahal legislator criticized the city police and administration, calling the arrest “unjust and unwarranted.”

Raja Singh’s statement on Allu Arjun’s arrest in Hyderabad

Taking to his X handle, Raja Singh strongly condemned the Hyderabad police for their actions, asserting that Allu Arjun was being held responsible for failures outside his control. He wrote:

“The tragic stampede incident is a glaring failure of the police department, not the fault of National Award-winning star Allu Arjun, who has brought immense pride to the Telugu states with his accolades and achievements.”

He emphasized that targeting a celebrated icon like Allu Arjun, instead of addressing systemic lapses, was a mistake. “Holding him accountable for something he isn’t directly responsible for is both unjust and unwarranted. Instead of addressing the systemic issues and lapses in crowd management, targeting a celebrated icon reflects poorly on the administration,” Singh added.

Also Read
Raja Singh urges Uttarakhand govt to follow Yogi’s example on ‘Land Jihad’

Incident that sparked controversy

The controversy arose following a stampede on December 4 during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. A 35-year-old woman tragically lost her life, and her eight-year-old son was hospitalized due to injuries. The incident occurred as thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor.

In response, Hyderabad police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). On December 11, Allu Arjun filed a petition with the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the FIR against him.

MLA criticizes Congress government

Raja Singh also directed sharp criticism at the Congress-led state government for its alleged mishandling of the situation. He called on the administration to take accountability for the failure in public safety during such high-profile events. Singh remarked:

“The Congress government must introspect and ensure accountability lies where it truly belongs – with those responsible for maintaining public safety.”

He concluded by defending Allu Arjun’s reputation, stating, “Allu Arjun deserves respect for his contributions, not treatment befitting a criminal.”

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th December 2024 3:02 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button