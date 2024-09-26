Raja Singh raises demands following Tirumala laddu controversy

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA T. Raja Singh on Thursday demanded that non-Hindus should not be allowed to work at temples and other places of significance in the Hindu religion. His comments come days after the Laddu controversy at the Tirumala temple, where it is alleged that adulterated ghee mixed with animal fat was used in preparing the laddu.

Raja Singh demanded that the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, form a task force to identify non-Hindus who are working in temples after changing their names. “Such people should not be allowed to work in Hindu religious places. The government should identify them and remove them from there,” he stated.

The MLA mentioned that he had previously made such representations, keeping in mind the sanctity of religious places in the two Telugu states.

Regarding the Tirumala laddu controversy, T. Raja Singh said that he did not expect people to stoop to such a low level to damage the sanctity of the temple and prasadam.

He said, “It is time Hindus unite and teach such people a befitting lesson.”

He also stated that former Andhra Pradesh CM Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should think twice before visiting the Tirupati temple following the controversy for political gains.