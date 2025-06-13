Raja Singh receives death threats, seeks increased police security

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Goshamahal, T Raja Singh, approached the Mangalhat police alleging that he received threatening phone calls from unidentified persons two days ago.

According to Raja Singh, some unknown persons made him at least nine phone calls between 4:11 pm and 4:17 pm on Wednesday, with the anonymous callers threatening to kill him with explosives and using abusive language against him.

Also Read Hyderabad: Fire accident at Attapur petrol pump injures two

The MLA requested the police to conduct a thorough inquiry and provide increased protection to him and his family members in view of the threat. He claimed that there was no response from the police to the several complaints made earlier.

The Mangalhat police are investigating the matter.

The state government provided a bullet-resistant vehicle and 2 +2 security to Raja Singh.