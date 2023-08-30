Raja Singh should resign from active politics: BRS’ Gaddam Srinivas

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and former Chairman of Hyderabad City Grandhalya Samatha Gaddam Srinivas Yadav, termed Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh as a corrupt MLA who does not enjoy any support in his own party.

Srinivas Yadav, who is from Goshamahal constituency, questioned Singh after his statement that he the latter would not join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

“I want to ask him, who is inviting him into BRS. Our party at no cost will invite or allow him to join the BRS. He is notorious for his corrupt activities and is sidelined in his own party,” said Srinivas Yadav.

The leader accused Singh of using his ‘Hindutva’ image to amass wealth. “The public in Goshamahal knows about the corrupt activities of Raja Singh. He was suspended from the party for hurting Muslim sentiments and not reinstated because of highly corrupt activities,” stated Yadav.

He further added that the political career of Raja Singh had come to an end and realising it he went around claiming that he would not join any political party expecting leaders that leaders of some party would contact him.

“It will be good if Raja Singh realizes his political career has ended and he resigns from active politics,” Srinivas Yadav added.