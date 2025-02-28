Raja Singh targets Hyderabad’s Old City, demands SIT to nab illegal immigrants

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing Goshamahal constituency T. Raja Singh once again targeted Hyderabad’s Old City and alleged that it has become a stronghold of illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.

On his X handle, he alleged that prostitution and human trafficking are surfacing daily.

Infiltration allegations

Reacting to the news of illegal migrants getting arrested for organizing a brothel house at Chaderghat and Khairatabad, Raja Singh alleged that illegal immigrants are using Hindu names and infiltrating from Bangladesh to West Bengal and then from there to Hyderabad.

Later, they are spreading across major cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Kolkata, he alleged.

Once again, Bangladeshis have been caught in Hyderabad, this time involved in illegal activities.



Using fake Hindu names, they infiltrate from Bangladesh → West Bengal → Hyderabad and then spread across major cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Kolkata. Due to vote… pic.twitter.com/XlHC8ci29m — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) February 27, 2025

Where are Muslim leaders of Hyderabad’s Old City, questions Raja Singh

Slamming Muslim leaders of Old City, he questioned, “Why is no one speaking up?”

He stated, “Illegal infiltration is not just a security threat – it’s an attack on Hyderabad’s future.”

Stating that it’s time to act before it’s too late, he demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under an IPS officer to identify and take strict action against illegal infiltrators across Telangana.