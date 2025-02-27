Schools in Hyderabad reduce timings ahead of Ramzan

Hyderabad: Some schools in Hyderabad have reduced their timings ahead of the holy month of Ramzan.

Although there is no directive from the government, the managements of educational institutes are making the decision on their own.

Timing of schools in Hyderabad during Ramzan

From March 3, some schools are going to reduce their timings to around 1 pm.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Yahya Syed Viqaruddin, director of SV International School located in Rajendra Nagar, said that the management is most probably going to reduce school timings to 12:30 pm in view of the holy month of Ramzan.

Another school located in the same locality changed its timing without mentioning the reason behind it. It decided to start at 7:30 am and end at 1 pm.

Some other Hyderabad schools, especially minority-managed educational institutions, are also reducing their timings in Ramzan.

Earlier, the Telangana government granted permission for Muslim government employees to leave offices or schools an hour early during Ramzan, applicable from March 2 to March 31, 2025.

Throughout the holy month of Ramzan, they are allowed to leave offices or schools at 4 pm.

Moon sighting committee

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon Sighting Committee, will convene its monthly meeting to determine the start date of Ramzan in India.

The holy month will either start on March 1 or 2 based on the sighting of the crescent moon of Ramzan.

As Hyderabad gears up for Ramzan, schools have also decided to change their timings.