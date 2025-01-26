Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh targeted All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan during a public meeting in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

While addressing the meeting, he also demanded a population control law in India.

Raja Singh calls Saif Ali Khan a ‘love jihadi’

The MLA alleged that the actor is a ‘love jihadi.’ Justifying his remark, he said that the actor married Hindu actresses.

Speaking about the recent attack on the actor, he slammed an MLA who said that the attack might have been conducted by a Hindu.

Stating that Saif Ali Khan married Amrita Singh in 1991 and then married a girl in Italy before marrying Kareena Kapoor, who is of his daughter’s age, he alleged that the actor is a love jihadi.

MLA targets Akbaruddin Owaisi

In an apparent reference to Akbaruddin Owaisi, Raja Singh recalled the Chandrayangutta MLA’s 15-minute comment and said, “If Naga Sadhus are sent to Hyderabad, the persons who made the 15-minute remark will go to Pakistan.”

15 मिनट की बात करने वालों, सुन लो – अगर हम नागा साधुओं को आगे कर दें, तो तुम्हारा पूरा इतिहास खत्म हो जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/a5uTrvsJb6 — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) January 25, 2025

Speaking about the decline in the percentage of Hindus in Pakistan, he urged people to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement a population control law in India.